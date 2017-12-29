Lehner will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner has been dialed in recently, maintaining an impressive 2.01 GAA and .940 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's posted an underwhelming 1-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his comrades. The Swedish netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his ninth win of the season Friday in a tough road clash with a red-hot Devils club that's won five consecutive games.