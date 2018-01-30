Lehner will be between the posts for Tuesday night's showdown with the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner recorded two consecutive shutouts heading into the All-Star break, turning away all 63 shots he faced over those couple of games. The Sabres in general have finally put together a string of nice play recently, having won three games in a row, so the team and its Swedish keeper will look to keep up the momentum against a New Jersey squad that has been averaging just 2.30 goals per game in January.