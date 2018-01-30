Play

Lehner will be between the posts for Tuesday night's showdown with the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner recorded two consecutive shutouts heading into the All-Star break, turning away all 63 shots he faced over those couple of games. The Sabres in general have finally put together a string of nice play recently, having won three games in a row, so the team and its Swedish keeper will look to keep up the momentum against a New Jersey squad that has been averaging just 2.30 goals per game in January.

