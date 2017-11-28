Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday
Lehner will be between the posts for Tuesday evening's contest against the Lightning.
Lehner has just one win in his last seven appearances and sports a .910 save percentage in those games. The Swede has looked alright at times during that stretch and throughout the season, but it's difficult for him to attain wins when the team in front of him isn't able to generate enough offense to stay competitive. It's not likely to get better Tuesday against a Tampa Bay team that has been stupendous on both ends of the ice thus far.
