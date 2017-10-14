Lehner will work between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Kings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner has struggled this season, compiling an 0-2-1 record while registering a 3.17 GAA and .901 save percentage over four appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to get on track Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Kings team that's averaging 3.0 goals per game.