Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting Saturday in LA
Lehner will work between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Kings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner has struggled this season, compiling an 0-2-1 record while registering a 3.17 GAA and .901 save percentage over four appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to get on track Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Kings team that's averaging 3.0 goals per game.
