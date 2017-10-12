Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting west coast tilt
Lehner will defend the cage during Thursday's contest in San Jose, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
After taking a shot to the face during Wednesday's practice that required Lehner to get stitched up, the Swedish netminder was able to shake it off like a true hockey player in order to start Thursday. Lehner has great size and all the talent in the world, which isn't always reflected in his statline due to the Buffalo team that plays in front of him. While they have what appears to be an improved roster in 2017-18, new bench boss Phil Housley's system -- which calls for defenders to frequently jump in to the offense and be a fourth forward -- could see Lehner continue to be exposed to high-quality chances throughout the campaign.
