Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starts Saturday
Lehner will be the starter Saturday against the Islanders.
Lehner was very good in his season debut, stopping 38 of 40 shots, but he continues to struggle in the shootout and took the loss against the Habs. The Islanders were shutout 5-0 by the Blue Jackets in their first game and will be looking to bounce back. When healthy, Lehner can be a top-notch goalie, but it's also up to Buffalo's revamped defense to limit the amount of shots he sees. They can't rely on him to make 35-plus saves every night, so expect a better effort defensively against John Tavares and company. Lehner has a good chance to notch his first win of the season, so he's worth starting in most fantasy formats.
