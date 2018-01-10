Despite starting against the Jets on Tuesday, Lehner is evidently still dealing with an upper-body malady, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner was pulled from the matchup with Winnipeg after giving up three goals on 17 shots. It's unclear is the change in net was made because of the 26-year-old's poor performance or if it was due to a recurrence of his injury. Regardless, the netminder's status versus Columbus on Thursday is murky at best.