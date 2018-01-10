Sabres' Robin Lehner: Still dealing with injury
Despite starting against the Jets on Tuesday, Lehner is evidently still dealing with an upper-body malady, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner was pulled from the matchup with Winnipeg after giving up three goals on 17 shots. It's unclear is the change in net was made because of the 26-year-old's poor performance or if it was due to a recurrence of his injury. Regardless, the netminder's status versus Columbus on Thursday is murky at best.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Chased in loss to Winnipeg•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Healthy enough to counter Jets•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Comes up short against Flyers•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Assumes road net for Sunday's game•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets pulled against Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...