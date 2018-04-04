Lehner (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't suit up for Wednesday's game against Ottawa.

The Sabres still haven't ruled out the possibility of Lehner returning this season, but with just two games remaining on their schedule following Wednesday's contest, time's running out. With Lehner and Linus Ullmark (concussion) both unavailable, Chad Johnson will start against the Senators with Adam Wilcox serving as his backup.