Lehner stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Lehner and Sharks netminder Martin Jones both made 23 saves, but a Timo Meier goal with 5:30 to play in the second period provided the narrow winning margin for the hosts. The Swedish goaltender is still looking for his first win after four appearances, but losing is far from a foreign concept for Lehner and the Sabres.