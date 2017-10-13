Sabres' Robin Lehner: Still winless after 3-2 defeat
Lehner stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Lehner and Sharks netminder Martin Jones both made 23 saves, but a Timo Meier goal with 5:30 to play in the second period provided the narrow winning margin for the hosts. The Swedish goaltender is still looking for his first win after four appearances, but losing is far from a foreign concept for Lehner and the Sabres.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting west coast tilt•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Sustains minor ding during practice•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Flawless in relief•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Leaves game after allowing four goals•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starts Saturday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 38 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...