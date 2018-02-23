Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stop 35 in win
Lehner made 35 saves on 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
The Swede missed Buffalo's last game with a hip issue, but he seemed no worse for the wear here. He shouldered a big load and did it with aplomb. However, things have not been going well for Lehner recently. He allowed at least three goals in his five starts prior to this one. This is also only Lehner's second win in eight games.
