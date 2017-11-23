Lehner stepped in for a struggling Chad Johnson against the Wild on Wednesday. He played 38:48 and allowed two goals on 19 shots.

Both Lehner and Johnson have GAAs over 3.00 at the moment, a big reason why the Sabres are struggling once again. Lehner did have a .920 save percentage last year, so he can play well when he's at the top of his game. He just hasn't been there much this season.