Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 17 in relief
Lehner stepped in for a struggling Chad Johnson against the Wild on Wednesday. He played 38:48 and allowed two goals on 19 shots.
Both Lehner and Johnson have GAAs over 3.00 at the moment, a big reason why the Sabres are struggling once again. Lehner did have a .920 save percentage last year, so he can play well when he's at the top of his game. He just hasn't been there much this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Lets in three in defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Monday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows three in loss to Wings•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 40 in 5-4 overtime defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Receives starting nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...