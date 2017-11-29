Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 24 shots in 2-0 loss
Lehner saved 24 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.
The 26-year-old Swede had just a single win with a disappointing .910 save percentage and 2.91 GAA through his past seven contests, so this checks out as a solid outing. Lehner has the potential, and Buffalo has likely underachieved to a degree to start the campaign. However, without better on-ice results from him and the Sabres, it's difficult to rely on Lehner as anything other than a spot starter against favorable opponents.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...