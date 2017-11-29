Lehner saved 24 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 26-year-old Swede had just a single win with a disappointing .910 save percentage and 2.91 GAA through his past seven contests, so this checks out as a solid outing. Lehner has the potential, and Buffalo has likely underachieved to a degree to start the campaign. However, without better on-ice results from him and the Sabres, it's difficult to rely on Lehner as anything other than a spot starter against favorable opponents.