Lehner made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Lehner's team surprisingly carried play against the favored visitors, finishing with a 32-25 advantage in shots while making life easy for the Swedish netminder. The only blemish on Lehner's line was a second-period tally by Alex Ovechkin.

