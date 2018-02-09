Lehner saved 26 of 29 shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The Swede has proven to be a decent opponent-based option of late, as he entered this contest with a .955 save percentage and 1.42 GAA through his past five outings. Lehner allowed two goals or fewer in each of those stars with the only exception coming Tuesday against the playoff-bound Ducks. Fantasy owners will probably continue to be best served by being selective with his matchups moving forward, but there could be sneaky potential down the stretch.