Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 26 in 4-3 win over Isles
Lehner saved 26 of 29 shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The Swede has proven to be a decent opponent-based option of late, as he entered this contest with a .955 save percentage and 1.42 GAA through his past five outings. Lehner allowed two goals or fewer in each of those stars with the only exception coming Tuesday against the playoff-bound Ducks. Fantasy owners will probably continue to be best served by being selective with his matchups moving forward, but there could be sneaky potential down the stretch.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Looking to finally solve Isles•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows four in loss to Ducks•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Sharp but loses goalie duel•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Back to losing ways•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...