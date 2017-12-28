Lehner stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The 26-year old was solid again, but he has been a bit of a hard-luck loser lately. In an eight-game stretch since Dec. 5, Lehner has allowed two or fewer goals in five starts, while not allowing more than three. Howevere, he's only managed a 3-2-3 record, making him tough to trust in season-long formats, as he often doesn't earn the W behind an inconsistent Buffalo offense.