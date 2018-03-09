Lehner made 37 saves in Thursday's 4-3 shootout victory over Ottawa.

All three goals against Lehner came in the second period, but he was otherwise spotless through overtime and allowed just one of three attempts to get by him in the skills challenge while Buffalo was able to convert twice. The Swedish netminder's only two wins in his past eight appearances have come against Detroit and Ottawa, so he remains a shaky fantasy play outside of matchups with teams that are almost as bad as his own.