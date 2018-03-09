Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 37 in shootout win
Lehner made 37 saves in Thursday's 4-3 shootout victory over Ottawa.
All three goals against Lehner came in the second period, but he was otherwise spotless through overtime and allowed just one of three attempts to get by him in the skills challenge while Buffalo was able to convert twice. The Swedish netminder's only two wins in his past eight appearances have come against Detroit and Ottawa, so he remains a shaky fantasy play outside of matchups with teams that are almost as bad as his own.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows goal in relief Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four in loss to Panthers•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Friday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Rough third period leads to loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Looking to stave off Capitals again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...