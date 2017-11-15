Lehner's 40 saves weren't enough in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Lehner held Pittsburgh's high-powered power play without a goal on four chances before Sidney Crosby finally got one by him on the fifth and final one to tie the game 3-3 late in the second period. Despite the poor showing with the extra man, the hosts peppered Lehner with shots all evening until Conor Sheary finally ended it on the first shot of overtime.