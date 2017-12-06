Lehner stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

Lehner turned in an excellent showing and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process. The 26-year-old came up big on several occasions and now advances to 6-12-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. The Sabres had really been struggling entering Tuesday, and Lehner had been no exception, so it's hard to be to be too optimistic about him right now. He sees a heavy workload. but wait for consistent play from the team before getting him in your lineup regularly.