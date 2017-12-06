Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stymies Avs with 35 saves
Lehner stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's win over Colorado.
Lehner turned in an excellent showing and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process. The 26-year-old came up big on several occasions and now advances to 6-12-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. The Sabres had really been struggling entering Tuesday, and Lehner had been no exception, so it's hard to be to be too optimistic about him right now. He sees a heavy workload. but wait for consistent play from the team before getting him in your lineup regularly.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod against Avalanche•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Outdueled yet again•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes versus Penguins•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 24 shots in 2-0 loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 23 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...