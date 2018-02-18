Sabres' Robin Lehner: Suffers 22nd loss of season
Lehner allowed four goals on 30 shots in just about two periods of play during a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
It's been a rough season for Lehner, and things only appear to be getting worse. He's won just one of his last seven games, and in his past five contests, Lehner owns a .877 save percentage. That category has been his one saving grace in season's past, but clearly not this season. With this latest loss, he also took over sole possession of first place for most losses in the NHL with 22.
