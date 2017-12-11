Lehner gave up three goals on 45 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Blues.

This was the second straight overtime defeat for Lehner, who played very well in both outings. He may only have one win in his last five appearances, but Lehner is doing everything he can to try and turn things around for Buffalo. The 26-year-old owns a decent .910 save percentage, but it's his 6-12-4 record that poses a problem for fantasy goers. Lehner holds some fantasy value due to his heavy workload, but it might be best to shy away from him until the team improves their play.