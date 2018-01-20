Sabres' Robin Lehner: Suiting up for matinee against Stars
Lehner will work in the home net as Saturday afternoon's starter against the Stars,
For the most part, the Stars haven't shone bright in the attacking zone away from Dallas, as captain Jamie Benn and Co. rank 25th in road scoring at 2.46 goals per game. Lehner will look to earn just his 10th win of the season, as he's stopping pucks for a Sabres squad that has struggled mightily on both ends of the size; that minus-54 goal differential is as an eyesore, but it's worth noting that the Swedish backstop -- with a .909 save percentage on the year -- rarely gets torched in a given match.
