Lehner allowed four goals on 30 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to Florida.

After backup Chad Johnson beat Boston and Tampa Bay in consecutive starts, it's discouraging to see Lehner have a poor showing Friday. The Swede now owns a 13-24-8 record, .909 save percentage and 2.97 GAA for the campaign, and he should continue to be viewed as a risky option moving forward.