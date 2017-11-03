Sabres' Robin Lehner: Survives Arizona comeback bid
Lehner made 25 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.
Lehner looked to have this one well in hand with a 5-1 lead inside of eight minutes to play, but a trio of late goals from the home side made things interesting. All three of Lehner's wins have come in his past four starts, even though three of his four opponents over that span have scored at least three goals.
