Lehner left Wednesday's practice early to get stitches after he was hit in the face.

According to coach Phil Housley, Lehner "should be fine," so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Swedish backstop get the starting nod for Thursday's road game against the Sharks. Lehner hasn't been great early on this season, posting an 0-1-1 record while registering a 3.21 GAA and .908 save percentage in three appearances.