Lehner made 30 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Lehner did everything he could to keep his team in the game, but Buffalo was unable to erase New York's fourth one-goal lead of the contest. His best save was a third-period beauty that robbed Vinny Lettieri of a tap-in with the game tied 2-2. Consistently subpar play in front of him has limited Lehner's fantasy value, as he's won just nine times in 34 appearances.

