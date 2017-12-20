Lehner allowed just one goal on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Boston.

Lehner's lone blemish was Jake DeBrusk's second-period goal, though a pair of empty-netters following the goalie's removal eliminated any chance of a comeback. Tough-luck losses haven't been a rarity for the starting backstop of the Eastern Conference cellar-dwellers, as Lehner owns an awful 7-14-4 record despite a respectable .914 save percentage. This season has been reminiscent of last year's campaign, during which the Swede won only 23 of 59 appearances despite a .920 save percentage.