Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Monday
Lehner will get the starting nod for Monday's preseason clash against the Hurricanes, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
Coach Phil Housley has not determined whether Lehner will go the full 60 or if he will give one of the Sabres' other netminders some minutes. The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason and will need to significantly step up his game -- he went 23-26-8 last year -- if he wants a long-term commitment from Buffalo.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Signs one-year deal•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Heading toward arbitration•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Should remain atop goalie pecking order•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows three goals in Saturday's loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stopping pucks in Florida•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Bounces back with 31-save win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...