Lehner will get the starting nod for Monday's preseason clash against the Hurricanes, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Coach Phil Housley has not determined whether Lehner will go the full 60 or if he will give one of the Sabres' other netminders some minutes. The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason and will need to significantly step up his game -- he went 23-26-8 last year -- if he wants a long-term commitment from Buffalo.