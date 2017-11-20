Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Monday
Lehner will patrol the blue paint for Monday's clash with Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
Lehner's performances has been lackluster at best as he has registered a 3.37 GAA and 1-3-1 record in his previous five contests. The netminder had a brief run of solid outings in late October, but has otherwise struggled to keep pucks out of the back of the net. A banged up blue line that is without Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Taylor Fedun (lower body) or Matt Tennyson (foot) is certainly a factor in the team's 3.50 goals allowed per game, however, the ultimate blame lies with Lehner as the last line of defense.
