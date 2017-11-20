Lehner will patrol the blue paint for Monday's clash with Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Lehner's performances has been lackluster at best as he has registered a 3.37 GAA and 1-3-1 record in his previous five contests. The netminder had a brief run of solid outings in late October, but has otherwise struggled to keep pucks out of the back of the net. A banged up blue line that is without Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Taylor Fedun (lower body) or Matt Tennyson (foot) is certainly a factor in the team's 3.50 goals allowed per game, however, the ultimate blame lies with Lehner as the last line of defense.