Lehner will post up between the pipes Friday for a home start against the Panthers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Panthers are desperate for answers having lost their past five games, but we wouldn't call Lehner a safe play since the Cats currently rank sixth overall in scoring at 3.43 goals per game. A hulking backstop, he's gone 4-5-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .902 save percentage over 11 appearances this season.