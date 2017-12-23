Lehner set aside 33 of 35 shots en route to a 4-2 home win over the Flyers on Friday.

The Swede exacted revenge on Philly after the Metropolitan Division foe got the best of him in regulation eight days ago. Lehner's performance looks even better when you consider that one of his goals allowed took place on a Flyers power play. With the Swords scheduled to play the second game of a back-to-back set in Carolina on Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chad Johnson in goal for that one, but we strongly recommend that you double check to make sure that projection holds true.