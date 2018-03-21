Lehner (undisclosed) will not dress for Wednesday's home clash with the Coyotes, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Harrington writes that Chad Johnson will start for the home team, while Linus Ullmark serves as the backup. The silver lining for Lehner is that his injury is not believed to be serious, with coach Phil Housley telling reporters Monday that the Swede is "banged up" and day-to-day.