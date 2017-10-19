Sabres' Robin Lehner: Under the weather
Lehner has come down with an illness, per Sabres coach Phil Housley, though it's unclear how much time the goalie will miss -- if any time at all.
There won't be another game until Friday (versus the Cancuks) for the Sabres, so it's likely that the Sabres will clarify Lehner's status ahead of that cross-conference clash. If he's unable to suit up, then Chad Johnson is the logical replacement as he's No.2 in the goalie pecking order for Buffalo.
