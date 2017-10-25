Lehner recorded his sixth career shutout Tuesday, setting aside all 32 shots from the visiting Red Wings with the final score at 1-0.

The Swede caught the Wings in the midst of a four-game losing skid, but Lehner deserves plenty of credit for putting up a wall against a team that is well equipped with scoring forwards. He remains a low-end fantasy goalie for a Sabres squad attempting to gain its footing within the Atlantic Division, which features offensive powerhouses in Tampa Bay and Toronto.

