Lehner will get Tuesday's road start against the Oilers, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner hasn't recorded a win in his last six appearances, logging a brutal .859 save percentage and 4.89 GAA. If he can't turn it around now, Lehner could soon start losing starts to Chad Johnson, who turned away 32 of 33 shots in Monday's win over the Flames. The Oilers are riding a three-game win streak into this matchup, averaging four goals per game in that stretch, so they'll make it difficult for Lehner to earn some job security.