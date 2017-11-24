Lehner will start in goal for Friday's game against the Oilers, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner last came in for relief of Chad Johnson in Wednesday's matchup with the Wild and played nearly 39 minutes, allowing two goals on 19 shots. The inconsistent play from the goalies has been a big reason for the Sabres' struggles this season, but Lehner will have an solid opportunity Friday against an Oilers team that has struggled to put the puck in the net so far this season.