Sabres' Robin Lehner: Will stop pucks Tuesday
Lehner has received the starting nod in goal for Tuesday's matchup with the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner's outings of late haven't produced positive results, surrendering three goals on seven shots before getting yanked in his last start against the Stars. He will attempt to halt that trend Tuesday, but faces a Capitals club notching 3.22 goals per game on the road this season.
