Lehner stopped eight of 12 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Linus Ullmark in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

It was an underwhelming return to the crease for Lehner after he'd missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old has only three wins in 14 games since the beginning of February, and he'll remain a risky fantasy play for however many starts he gets to close out the season.