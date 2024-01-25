Johnson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Johnson has four helpers over his last five games, and he's played in seven straight contests. The 22-year-old blueliner remains primarily in a third-pairing role with minimal power-play time, so he has little fantasy appeal. He's racked up six helpers, 25 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances as a rookie this season. With Erik Johnson (upper body) and Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed) ailing, the first-year defenseman should at least maintain steady playing time in the short term.