Johnson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Johnson has no points, two PIM, two hits and three blocks in three appearances with the Sabres this year. His return to the minors might be a sign that Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) or Michael Kesselring (lower body) will be able to return Saturday versus Florida. If that's not the case, the Sabres will need to recall a defenseman since they're down to five healthy blueliners on the roster without Samuelsson and Kesselring.