Sabres' Ryan Johnson: Puck mover shuffles off to Buffalo

Johnson was drafted 31st overall by the Sabres at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. He was the team's second pick of the first round.

Johnson doesn't blow you away with any of his skills. But that's a good thing. He's a high-floor puck-moving defender who is effortless on blades, smart with passes and solid in his own zone. Yes, there have been turnovers, but we need to remember these guys are all kids. Johnson has untapped offensive skills, but we don't think he's going to be a fantasy force. But every team needs strong puck movers who can also defend. And the Sabres will be thrilled if Johnson can be a healthy Ryan Murray-type.