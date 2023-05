Johnson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.

Johnson was selected in the first round -- 31st overall -- by the Sabres in 2019 and played the last four seasons with the University of Minnesota. The defenseman had four goals and 18 points in 40 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Johnson will report to AHL Rochester immediately as the Amerks are playing Saturday night in Game 3 of the Easter Conference final.