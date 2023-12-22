Johnson notched an assist and skated to a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Johnson assisted on Buffalo's ninth goal of the game, and it also led to his second career point. Taken in the first round (No. 31 overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Johnson is averaging exactly 14 minutes of ice time through 18 contests. He needs more time to grow his game to be relevant in fantasy circles, but he capitalized on an opportunity Thursday, while fellow blueliner Henri Jokiharju looked on from the press box.