Johnson picked up two assists in a 3-0 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Both were primary assists. The 22-year-old rookie defender has three assists in his last two games. Johnson has been scratched several games this season, but the Sabres really need to commit to him. His advanced metrics all point to the Sabres having more puck possession with him on the ice than with him in the press box, and that is important to the Sabres transition game. That time may have come with Eric Johnson (undisclosed) leaving Thursday's game in the third period after he was hit heavily into the end boards.