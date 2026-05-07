McLeod produced a goal and an assist Wednesday, both on the power play, during the Sabres' 4-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their second-round series.

The 26-year-old center gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead midway through the first period before setting up Bowen Byram for the Sabres' final tally midway through the second. It was McLeod's first multi-point performance of the playoffs after he managed only one assist in the first round against the Bruins, and it was also his first game all season with multiple points on the power play.