McLeod tallied an assist while logging 17:42 of ice time during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

McLeod had a shot redirect off of Jordan Greenway early in the first period to get the Sabres out to a 1-0 lead before the Capitals roared back. The 25-year-old has got off to a blistering start with 12 points in his first 18 games before enduring a nine-game scoring drought that ended on Dec. 9. McLeod has a respectable six goals and 15 points in 30 games, but he will need to become a more consistent producer in order to be a useful fantasy asset.