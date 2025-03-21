McLeod scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

McLeod has two goals and three helpers during his five-game point streak. He stole the puck and scored on a shorthanded breakaway early in the third period of this contest to keep the streak going. The 25-year-old is up to 16 goals, 38 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 64 appearances. He's seen time in all situations, though just three of his points (two shorthanded goals, one power-play assist) have come on special teams.