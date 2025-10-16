McLeod scored two goals, one shorthanded, in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

The 26-year-old center took advantage of an Ottawa turnover to pocket a shortie in the second period that tied the game at 2-2, then McLeod snapped home an insurance tally early in the third. The goals were his first points in four games to begin the campaign, but he's been seeing a consistent shift on the second power-play unit along with his middle-six duties at even strength and spot on the penalty kill. McLeod delivered a career-high 20 goals and 53 points in 79 regular-season games in 2024-25, and that level of production seems repeatable this season.