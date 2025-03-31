McLeod scored a goal, had two PIM and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over Washington.

McLeod's goal early in the second period gave the Sabres an initial 2-1 lead. The 25-year-old center has been elite as of late with 16 points in his last 13 games. During this stretch, McLeod has seen a significant increase to his power-play time and has notched his first two points with a man advantage this season. Overall, he has 18 goals and 47 points across 70 appearances this year. McLeod has thrived in his first season with the Sabres and is just three points away from reaching the 50-point mark for the first time in his five-year career. He should be available on waivers in most fantasy formats and has proven value that can benefit rosters for the rest of the season.