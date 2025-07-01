McLeod signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Sabres, the team announced Tuesday.

McLeod entered the free agency period as one of a few key restricted free agents that the Sabres had yet to lock in, so this is a big piece of business to get done for both team and player. The 25-year-old had, by far, his best season as a pro, posting 20 goals and 33 assists in 79 games in his first with the Sabres. With his new contract in hand, the 6-foot-3 pivot will continue to play an important role in the Sabres' middle-six.