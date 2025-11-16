McLeod scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

McLeod had been limited to just one assist over his previous seven games. The 26-year-old center came up clutch while killing a penalty in the third period, tying the game and ultimately forcing overtime, where Mattias Samuelsson lifted the Sabres to a comeback win. McLeod is up to four goals, including two shorties, as well as five assists, 22 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances. He remains a key part of the Sabres' top six and sees ice time in all situations.